Snowy tree

One of my favourite trees in the park gets a light dusting. We finally got some, if only a little, snow - hurrah.
A bad night - had lain awake for a good couple of hours with a bit of back pain and feeling like my heart was over-racing.
Promise of snow today according to the Met Office but they've lied to me before. And I got crabby when colleagues started posting Narnia pics on our WhatsApp group - and we still had none.
Eventually though it came and quite heavily for a bit - the same time as Limpy the fox visited looking a touch forlorn in the falling flakes. Brunch of more squeaky cheese and leftover potato and after I walked to the park getting very wet in the snow.
Wandered round watching the kids go crazy, trying to sledge on the little slope by the skate park which was barely covered with the white stuff. Back to lie down and finish my book trying to get comfortable with my sore lower back - Dave gave it a rub.
Finished the book and we had a photo looking at session from our 2010 Tuscan holiday - trying to cheer ourselves with nice memories - and eating chocolate pannetone - now there's a thing.
Supper of potato cheese and leek pie with Evil Under the Sun - the last of the retro Agatha Christie films.