Little people

Found these two perched on the bridge over the overground on my walk after work. Very cute. One's sticking out his tongue. Did a loop through Stoneydown, down Blackhorse Road and to the International Supermarket, where they were giving out free Turkish biscuits for some reason. Not quite at their use by date yet.



Coldish grey day for the first of Feb. Was disturbed early on in the morning by noises outside. A huge truck in the middle of the road and several men in high viz proceeded to dump a huge pile of broken paving stones and intact ones in the parking space outside our house. They did about 30 mins of work resurfacing a minuscule 2 yard stretch of the pavement opposite, then disappeared for the rest of the day. Paving stones and debris still outside.



1 February 2021

Walthamstow