Previous
Next
Ducks in the icy moat by boxplayer
43 / 365

Ducks in the icy moat

The cold continues and the moat is still frozen - the birds finding spaces in the ice to do their thing. Accompanying Dave on his jog again - lovely bright sunshine made it all very pretty.

Felt anxious and full of malaise most of the morning. But mum has spoken to social services - turns out her friend is already on their list so at least that's something. They're going to contact the Alzheimer's Society.

Spoke to my sister for a catch-up - can't get through to the other one - she's gone a bit oddly quiet. More reading, salad lunch, photos blah blah blah.

Cornus alba https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-02-12

12 February 2021
Walthamstow E17

12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise