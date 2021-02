Still a bit of rain today especially early on, but the park is starting to dry up with fewer puddles around. On my post-work walk, sun lowering. Slightly cooler again with the clear sky, but I'm getting good use out of my Uniqlo Marimekko puffa jacket.Miracle of miracles, both Dave and I got a text from the surgery inviting us to book our vaccinations. How have they done all our 60-somethings already? We've booked in for Tuesday evening.Pizza supper later.Lost ball https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-02-18 18 February 2021Walthamstow E17