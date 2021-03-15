Previous
Moomin and accordion by boxplayer
Moomin and accordion

My work notebook which very pleasingly features an accordion-playing Moomin.

Tenants' referencing reports came back this afternoon. Passed so that was good. But then had a bit of chat with sisters as to whether they were a too young and would end up being party animals and annoy downstairs. Didn't help that the top post on the woman's Twitter was of her blotto sat in front of a wall with a can of Bulmer's and fags and what not. I had to reassure my sister that that was one of those 'me 10 years ago' viral meme things going round ...

Everyone eventually calmed down but we said we'd sleep on it.

Sent off some requests to metal fabrication companies to see if we could get a better quote for the fire escape.

15 March 2021
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Alison Tomlin ace
Couldn't be more perfect for you!
March 21st, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh heck, they sound fun, or not! 🤣 shouldn’t judge people by their cover!
March 21st, 2021  
