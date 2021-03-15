Moomin and accordion

My work notebook which very pleasingly features an accordion-playing Moomin.



Tenants' referencing reports came back this afternoon. Passed so that was good. But then had a bit of chat with sisters as to whether they were a too young and would end up being party animals and annoy downstairs. Didn't help that the top post on the woman's Twitter was of her blotto sat in front of a wall with a can of Bulmer's and fags and what not. I had to reassure my sister that that was one of those 'me 10 years ago' viral meme things going round ...



Everyone eventually calmed down but we said we'd sleep on it.



Sent off some requests to metal fabrication companies to see if we could get a better quote for the fire escape.



