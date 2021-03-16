Previous
Storm light by boxplayer
75 / 365

Storm light

Looking quite dramatic this afternoon.

Everyone feeling happier, told the tenants that all was good with the referencing reports and that we'd check over the contract before initiating that.

16 March 2021
Walthamstow E17
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

