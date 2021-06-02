Previous
Artist by Busk, Hackney Bridge
Artist by Busk, Hackney Bridge

A newish (2020) mural by Busk at Hackney Bridge, Hackney Wick.

Decided to cycle to Stratford to look at the shops there. Very hot and sunny again but a nice cycle there. Found some bike racks once I'd worked out how to get into the mall.

It was very busy being half-term but I was alright as I didn't really want to go into Primark of TKMaxx and stuck to old-lady staples John Lewis and M&S. Found a new nightie and some new elasticated waist 'slacks' - yes I can't fit into anything with a proper waistband anymore. Although having said that did try on a pair of M&S's 'magic jeans' and they were quite good so bought them too.

Cycled back via Here East for a chocolate and peanut butter brownie.

Dave's finally made an appointment at the dentist to see about getting a new implant for his front tooth.

2 June 2021
Hackney Wick E2
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project.
