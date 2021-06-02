Artist by Busk, Hackney Bridge

A newish (2020) mural by Busk at Hackney Bridge, Hackney Wick.



Decided to cycle to Stratford to look at the shops there. Very hot and sunny again but a nice cycle there. Found some bike racks once I'd worked out how to get into the mall.



It was very busy being half-term but I was alright as I didn't really want to go into Primark of TKMaxx and stuck to old-lady staples John Lewis and M&S. Found a new nightie and some new elasticated waist 'slacks' - yes I can't fit into anything with a proper waistband anymore. Although having said that did try on a pair of M&S's 'magic jeans' and they were quite good so bought them too.



Cycled back via Here East for a chocolate and peanut butter brownie.



Dave's finally made an appointment at the dentist to see about getting a new implant for his front tooth.



2 June 2021

Hackney Wick E2