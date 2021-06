Mint moth on sage

Inspired by the lady on Springwatch last night who photographs bugs I went out into the garden and found this pretty little thing on our sage bushes. They're fond of laying their caterpillars on such herbs as this - and thyme and mint of course. They're welcome to the sage - there's masses of it.



Popped out to the International Supermarket after work and brought back exotic mushrooms for supper - so yum with toast.



3 June 2021

Walthamstow E17