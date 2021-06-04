The starlings arrive

They usually come in huge mobbing groups - parents and youngsters. And since the neighbours have gone taking their bird feeders we seem to be getting more bird life on ours. Mainly tits and sparrows but the starlings descended today - so I put out more suet balls. You can barely see them with my rubbish phone shot, but there's two under the ceanothus and one on the shed.



Poured with rain today - a sad reminder of earlier bad weather, but at least not cold. Felt panicky in case the flat leak started up again but they're away for the weekend anyway (having left a pot in place good people).



Sausages in pittas for supper with Springwatch. Anna phoned and offered me a lift to Halsway which was very nice of her. A trip away - my first since this all started. Something I booked 2 years ago - which then got cancelled obviously last year and has rolled over to this year. I'm not sure I want to go - I've forgotten how to go away - and I've certainly forgotten how to play my instrument.



And I have to take a covid test - meh.



Walthamstow E17