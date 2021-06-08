Thought that if I could climb up the hill every morning, might go some way to improving my unprecedentedly bad fitness levels. Having phoned Dave at 6.30, didn't fancy it though but still got dressed and thought I'd at least take a look at how muddy the path was, not having put on my boots. Gorgeous sunny morning, all still and quiet other than lots of bird song.
Path was fine so actually made it half way up the hill, Rob H passing me like a young gazelle on the way up. Came to the junction with another path going along the hill contour that I usually ignore and decided to go along it aways. And it was lovely with views down into the combe and this tree. Didn't go far but doubled back stopping every now and then to listen to the birds.
Took advantage of the WiFi in the foyer to upload yesterday's photo and download my paper before going into breakfast. Usual new normal score, all seated and full table service, but the same stuff: prunes and grapefruit, juice, veggie fryup and toast.
Workshops all day on rhythm and harmonising using the tunes we'd learned before we came (or tried to learn more like, Sheffield Fair was fiendish) - all useful stuff. Interspersed with tea breaks, a ploughman's lunch (where I managed to offload my beetroot and get an extra roll and cheese in the process) and plenty of sitting outside on the very hot sunshine.
After the workshops, Anna and I played a few tunes at one of the tables outside, Anna trying to get her head round her new Niepoldesque G/C box. Accompanied by a not unpleasant bottle of rose. Supper of poached salmon and cheese and biscuits. An OK session after but an even earlier finish at 11.15. Not many night owls seemingly.