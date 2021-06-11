Close to the edge

Billy goat and his friends just loved perching right on the edge of craggy outcrops on the cliff in the Valley of the Rocks.
Found that the toilet seemed to be leaking this morning, a puddle having appeared in the night. Let the staff know. Said goodbye to most people this morning as they were leaving and Anna and I and one or two others only were staying on for the weekend course of arranging tunes with Jo Freya and Andy.
Cloudyish day with spots of sun so perfect for walking. Gathered up walking gear, pole, boots, waterproof and rather optimistically a sun hat and Anna drive us to Lynton to meet her friend John. Lovely views as we crossed into Exmoor of the sea and some pretty twee towns.
Had a quick cuppa at the clifftop lift café before a 4 to 5 mile amble along the coast path to the Valley of the Rocks, an incredible geologically interesting ridge rocky outcrop. Climbed to the top scrambling a bit and knees grumbling a bit. Lots of picturesque wild goats.
Went on a bit further through Lee Abbey to Lee Bay to have our picnic lunch, a wonderful shaley beach full of barnacles and limpets and a few people chilling, one or two braving the cold water.
Returned to Lynton over another hill and through a lush wooded part for a mooch through a few shops and a cup of tea on the hotel terrace with sea views. Found a new bum bag as well as some gin, peanut butter and a bar of nougat to take home for Dave.
Met up with the new course attendants once back and had the odd tune in the library before supper. More beetroot wellington unfortunately. An intro session with Jo and Andy after and a session till 12.30. Different vibe from the previous week, more European tunes and an impressive uilleann piper.