Mosaic by boxplayer
Mosaic

50th anniversary (I think) mosaic in the gardens of Halsway Manor. Very very hot today - stayed in my sandals all day even to travel home.

Panicked that there wouldn't be any seats on the train home (I had an open return), I phoned GWR and made a reservation. Feeling very down about it being the last day - I hadn't wanted to come and now I didn't want to go back to real life.

More outdoor practising today of our arrangement of Jo's bourree. Also learned a new tune, Old Wife of Coverdale, and had a go (in the whole group) of making an arrangement of that.

Lots of food today - lunch of nut roast and apple crumble. After our showcasing of our arrangements we ended the day with a scone with jam and cream. After, I chilled in the hot sunshine with Anna and a few others as my train wasn't till 6.

Anna drove me to the station and I found Dave the guitarist on the platform waiting for his delayed train to Birmingham. Mine was on time but unfortunately hit a snag somewhere en route so we had to divert via Swindon making us half an hour late.

Got the tube home and was finally back about 9.30 - time for tea and a slice of bread with the new peanut butter I'd got in Lynton.

13 June 2021
Crowcombe, Somerset
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
