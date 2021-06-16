More lavender

Not out like the ones in the park yesterday. The view from where I was lying on the ground.



Felt a bit anxious (surely not) - about flat stuff and the baby bird. Dave went down and then cam up again to say that it had got out of the shoe box small holes and was cheeping on the kitchen floor, looking perkier.



He took him outside in the box, stood guard for a bit, chasing away the cat. And lo and behold, the parents turned up and started feeding him. Then he fluttered off with them encouraging it in the right direction.



Breakfast in a very hot garden. And a phone call to the plumber to enquire about shower pumps. Sorted out my Halsway Manor photos and spent more time in the garden reading.



Thunderstorms predicted for later.



16 June 2021

Walthamstow E17