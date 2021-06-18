Blank X

10th time I've forgotten to take a pic - odd one as I didn't even realise I'd forgotten until today (Sunday) that I hadn't taken anything.



A ridiculous day of more or less constant rain. At one point in the morning, it rained at the intense level of a horrendous thunder storm, but for a good 45mins to an hour. And unfortunately it got the leak going again at the flat - we'd so hoped it was sorted. But did manage to get hold of the roofer first time.



Richard opposite had asked yesterday if I could go and hold his table in the pub booked for the match from 5pm as he wouldn't get there till 6. Was quite looking forward to it, despite not intending to stay for the match, but in the end as his friend was going to make it, he cancelled. I was rather disappointed.



Did mozzarella veggie burgers in bagels for supper and Dave watched the game between England and Scotland - I was kind of pleased they drew - both got a point. I'd decided to rewatch all the previous The Handmaid's Tale series before I start watching series 4 starting on Sunday.



We were visited by a very soggy Limpy the fox later on - she looked so pathetic we gave her some cheese and mealworms.



