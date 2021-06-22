Previous
Midsummer Solstice by boxplayer
173 / 365

Midsummer Solstice

A day late but I suddenly remembered we had this in the cupboard and treated myself. Dave watched the England match - they beat Czech Republic and I watched some more The Handmaid's Tale.

22 June 2021
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

