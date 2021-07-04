Previous
Kern babby by boxplayer
Kern babby

Made by Helen Moran for the Museum of British Folklore. Traditionally made from the last sheaf of corn to be harvested. Part of the Ritual Britain exhibition by Ben Edge and the Museum of British Folklore at St Pancras New Church.

Cooked up a big courgette and cannellini bean soup for Dave's lunches first thing.

Had ambitious plans to cycle here but weather looked bad so opted for the tube. In the end it didn't rain that much. Exhibition was very good. A few people in front of me as I arrived but not too busy.

A mix of artefacts, photos by Doc Rowe and Ben Edge's interesting paintings documenting rituals through the year - usually with some kind of fairly ordinary mundane setting like a terrace of houses or wind turbines. Or the druids marching down Primrose Hill with the London skyline in the distance.

At the end of the exhibition they were showing his film highlighting 20 traditions through the year - over an hour and a half long but once I'd sat down it was so gripping I watched the lot alongside most other people. When I got up to go, the queue outside was huge.

Returned home with Magnums and we sat outside in the sunny intervals for a while.

Morris dolls https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-07-04

4 July 2021
Euston NW1
