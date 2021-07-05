London in the 20th Century

An excellent survey of London in the last century - divided into thematic sections like the people, health, politics, culture etc. Part of a series Jerry White has done - there are volumes for the 18th and 19th centuries also.



So Boris has announced that all restrictions are likely to go from Monday 19th. Why he can't even keep mask-wearing on public transport and shops mandatory I really don't know - it's a quick win that reduces the risk of transmission.



From what I can see they are going full out to get herd immunity and to get as many people to catch the thing before the bad days of autumn/winter. A bloody risky approach which will go really really wrong if it goes wrong. Arses.



5 July 2021

Walthamstow E17