Previous
Next
London in the 20th Century by boxplayer
186 / 365

London in the 20th Century

An excellent survey of London in the last century - divided into thematic sections like the people, health, politics, culture etc. Part of a series Jerry White has done - there are volumes for the 18th and 19th centuries also.

So Boris has announced that all restrictions are likely to go from Monday 19th. Why he can't even keep mask-wearing on public transport and shops mandatory I really don't know - it's a quick win that reduces the risk of transmission.

From what I can see they are going full out to get herd immunity and to get as many people to catch the thing before the bad days of autumn/winter. A bloody risky approach which will go really really wrong if it goes wrong. Arses.

5 July 2021
Walthamstow E17
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise