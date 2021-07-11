Apple core and pylon

At the Waterside Cafe at Stonebridge Lock on the Lee Navigation.



Cycled off for breakfast at the other waterside cafe by the rowing club - a hearty veggie fry-up with homemade veggie sausages and beans. Quite hot in the sunshine and I'd forgotten my sunglasses so improvised with my mask which was quite entertaining.



Cycled home north up the towpath towards Tottenham stopping for half a scone at the lock cafe and home via Tottenham Marshes.



Couldn't bear to watch much of the football - caught the first 15 mins with the amazing goal but then locked myself away watching The Handmaid's Tale. Came down to give Dave moral support through the ill-fated penalties. Oh well, the lads done good.



A late night to bed.



