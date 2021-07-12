Mother of all rain storms

Well didn't it chuck it down in London today. This was our 45 min to 1 hour solid downpour late afternoon in east London. I thought it was pretty bad especially as the bathroom leak went crazy of course. I texted the tenants but miraculously despite having more rain, there was no leak. I'm daring to hope it's been fixed.



But then there were the news reports from west London and parts of Highgate and Hampstead of incredible flash flooding with streets ankle to knee deep and even in some places waist deep in water. Those poor businesses and shops. Talk is now - bearing in mind the location of the worst floods in the most prosperous parts of London with the big moneyed houses - that all this basement expanding has caused massive issues with drainage or aquifers or something. Those bloody rich people as usual ....



In other crap news, the 3 young lads (and they are so young) who missed the penalties and also happened to be black were subject to lots of hateful racist abuse. The outpouring of support from the majority of decent-thinking folks was good to see.



12 July 2021

Walthamstow E17