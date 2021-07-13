Previous
Yarrow by boxplayer
Yarrow

Into work through the parks enjoying watching the hoverflies all over this plant which I later found out was yarrow.

Lunch in the White Horse and Bower - red wine and a cheese, pear and chutney sandwich with chips. Totally over the top but they need the custom of course. Quiet in there.

Left late as I took a call from my sister making arrangements for tomorrow and then had to message the tenants about the plumber who hopefully can come on Friday to look at shower pump options.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper with some more Schitt's Creek - lovely stuff.

13 July 2021
Green Park SW1
