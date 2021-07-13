Sign up
194 / 365
Yarrow
Into work through the parks enjoying watching the hoverflies all over this plant which I later found out was yarrow.
Lunch in the White Horse and Bower - red wine and a cheese, pear and chutney sandwich with chips. Totally over the top but they need the custom of course. Quiet in there.
Left late as I took a call from my sister making arrangements for tomorrow and then had to message the tenants about the plumber who hopefully can come on Friday to look at shower pump options.
Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for supper with some more Schitt's Creek - lovely stuff.
13 July 2021
Green Park SW1
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6153
photos
81
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 2021
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
13th July 2021 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
grass
,
park
,
yarrow
