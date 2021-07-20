Watching the rain

We've started to get used to sitting outside but after a hot afternoon of increasing thunderous rumbles, we got just a touch of rain. I sat just inside the door until it ended.



Normally go into the office on a Tuesday now, but decided to work from home as Dave had the day off to go and have his CT scan for the implant work.



Still extremely hot, but I did manage to get more sleep last night. We'd opened windows throughout the house to try and create draughts and got a duvet cover to use as a cover and seemed less noisy outside.



Work was for the first time in a while ridiculously busy, had to get the team to pick up several priority tasks due for tomorrow and there was a lot of noise from other areas about us providing evening cover. I pushed back as best I could.



Soup for lunch before Dave headed off for his scan. All straightforward and he was back soon enough, but I ended up working till near enough 7. The duty person still ended up being called despite our efforts.



Evening reading in the balmy warmth. Dave rustled up omelette and rigged up a bird feeder stand using some thrown out hooks from work and a long piece of tree. We think the swifts have fledged and are getting ready for their long trip south. They're more or less constantly wheeling and screaming around the house.



Walthamstow E17