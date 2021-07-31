Baklava and Turkish tea

At Yasar's Kitchen. Just the right amount of pudding.
Nice end to what was a depressing and grumpy day with both of us arguing about how to proceed with the damp and (now major) leak issues. Dave's never keen on getting builders in (not without reason, you just get taken for a ride often enough). But I really need this bathroom leak sorted out. Decided in the end to compromise - Dave would see if he could borrow neighbour Richard's big ladder and see if he could check out the gutter and any obvious issues.
Oh and a nice start to the day also as F had stayed over so we had a nice halloumi fry-up before he had to leave.
I remained fairly hangdog and fed up most of the day. We had booked tickets for a comedy night in the new Fellowship Square but in the end neither of us really fancied it. So we decided to go for a Turkish instead. You're never more than a hot meal away from a smile ... Especially if the hot meal involves more halloumi, sea bass and a tiny piece of baklava.
Came back and watched Stray - an excellent film about Istanbul's (and other parts of Turkey) stray dogs.