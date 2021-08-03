Previous
Overground by boxplayer
Overground

Working from home this Tuesday for a change and took a quick pic of the overground racing under the tunnel having popped to Boots afterwards to buy a blood pressure monitor.

Called a few plumbers in the morning trying to get someone to come fairly pronto to check out the damp in the flat and found someone who could come round today. Turned out to be the cold water inlet into the dishwasher. Well that was easy thank goodness. Just wonder if it's leaked down into the flat below and/or if they've noticed ...

3 August 2021
Walthamstow E17
