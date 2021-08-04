Previous
Lea houseboats by boxplayer
Lea houseboats

Looking very picturesque as always.

Hire ladder arrived and Dave shinned up it while I held onto the bottom. I made him wear his proper helmet and he put workman boots on too - looked the part. He twisted a downpipe so it pointed into the gutter and cleared away loads of moss and debris (from next door's loft conversion probs).

Light crispbread lunch in the garden after and I prepared a Moroccan vegetable soup for later before cycling off to TKMaxx to look for clothes. Couldn't find any but took the chance to loop round onto the towpath and up by the marshes.

The Moroccan veg soup was rather nice - from a very old vegetarian Mediterranean cookery book I've got - nice with some sourdough bread I'd got from Lidl sitting outside.

