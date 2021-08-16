In need of a bit of TLC

And those net curtains could do with a wash. An after-work walk up the hill to Higham Hill and back round again after work. Felt quite fit after my 3 days of walking up steep hills so wanted to keep it up a bit. Usefully picked up some shopping as Dave hadn't managed to get out at the weekend. Although the Co-op has been closed for refurbishments and they've just got a tiny little shop open instead.



Had a look at Italian villas for a proposed jaunt with friends next year. So enticing to think about a proper holiday but slightly nervous that things won't be back to normal.



