Wet leaf and view of Buckingham Palace by boxplayer
Wet leaf and view of Buckingham Palace

A brisk walk through the parks on the way into the office. Trying to keep some levels of fitness up from the weekend.

Tried lunch in the canteen today - haven't been there since all this began. A very nice seafood paella and apple strudel.

Had an actual real live meeting with a real live person very excitingly today - we had started a Teams call then realised we were both in the office. And after work, popped to the Marquis of Granby with her and some other ex-colleagues from comms.

Comfort supper of fishfingers in pittas.

Terrible scenes from Afghanistan as desperate people try to flee.

17 August 2021
St James's Park SW1
