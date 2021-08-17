Wet leaf and view of Buckingham Palace

A brisk walk through the parks on the way into the office. Trying to keep some levels of fitness up from the weekend.



Tried lunch in the canteen today - haven't been there since all this began. A very nice seafood paella and apple strudel.



Had an actual real live meeting with a real live person very excitingly today - we had started a Teams call then realised we were both in the office. And after work, popped to the Marquis of Granby with her and some other ex-colleagues from comms.



Comfort supper of fishfingers in pittas.



Terrible scenes from Afghanistan as desperate people try to flee.



St James's Park SW1