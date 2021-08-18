Hollow Ponds sky

Funny - everyone always calls the lake just behind this spot Hollow Ponds - but there is actually only one Hollow Pond.



Non-working day without Dave for a change as he's working in lieu of having a day off for the dentist last week.



Went for a cycle jaunt but felt disastrously unfit and achey - and knees not good. Funny how walking just doesn't help you stay cycle fit. Cycled down towards Leytonstone via this little patch of Epping Forest. Doubled back and had a lovely halloumi sandwich at one of the outdoor shacks just by the pond.



As if a halloumi sandwich wasn't enough, prepared halloumi peppers, and courgettes for supper and stuffed myself with some watermelon I'd bought on the way back.



Tried calling the plumber about the flat bath taps - but he's still not answering so tried the other guy who'd fixed the dishwasher. He can do next week but I need to source some taps.



And had a monstrous time trying to get my laptop working sensibly. It's often slow and sluggish but this time it was unworkable. It tried to do a Windows update and failed. I had a bit of a nosey around and decided to uninstall Zonealarm - doesn't look it's the end of the world to rely on the Windows firewall. And it looks like it's been slowing down the system.



Also tried getting rid of Adobe Creative Cloud - had tried Lightroom a while back but had decided against it. That also uses up a lot of memory - but can I get rid of it or the associated apps - no.



Leytonstone E11