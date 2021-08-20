Previous
Seaweed vodka cocktail by boxplayer
Seaweed vodka cocktail

I'm making my way through this nicely - will need another trip to the West Country soon!

A busy day working from home - a lot of work coming out of the Afghanistan crisis and the Plymouth shootings. So much for a quiet summer.

Before finishing completely cycled off to the post office to post Jennie's choir score off that I'd retrieved from her locker on Tuesday. Then back to check on the work situation. All sorted by about 5.30 so logged off and sat by the back door finishing A Tale of Two Cities.

Was quite late when I had finished so we decided against fish and chips and had a veggie burger sandwich instead with 3 episodes of Schitt's Creek.

