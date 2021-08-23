Previous
A Tale of Two Cities by boxplayer
A Tale of Two Cities

A favourite Dickens - one of his shorter, easier reads if you're not into all that rambling description and discursory digressions - and a total tearjerker.

Was rather restless and panicky all night worrying about the new flat leak. Up early to ring a few people - couldn't get hold of the original roofer - no surprise there and other numbers were not answered but found one company who could come round. They would have to use scaffolding - wouldn't use the skylights. So we'd have to pay for that no matter what. I was too panicked and worried about getting hold of anyone else so I agreed.

Tried to concentrate working from home - busyish with a lot of flurry around Afghanistan (the duty person had had to work all Sunday afternoon). And other things needing last-minute publishing.

Roofers confirmed they'd got their bit of scaffolding up and the rest of it would arrive tomorrow and then their guys could check out the problem.

Had a light supper of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs but didn't fancy the cooked spinach which sometimes disagrees with me especially when I'm panicked.

23 August 2021
Walthamstow E17
