Gully

Too stressed to remember to take a picture today so one that the roofers sent of the problematic gully at the flat.



A terrible stressed panicked night. And I'd had to run to the loo several times with a dodgy tummy - even the light supper had been too much looks like.



Called in sick as still felt ropey and dodgy by the time the alarm went off and lay around in bed waiting for the roofers. They called fairly early - and I nearly passed out when they said the damage would cost (inc. scaffolding) £18,000.



So followed more stress talking to sisters, landlord downstairs, freeholder who were all quite naturally reluctant to pay up this amount without another quote or two. Even though my panicked instincts were to go with whatever as I'm terrified this leak will cause more problems if we don't get it sorted asap and so many roofers are unavailable. I'd tried a couple of other firms to see what they'd quote for similar work - one said they'd quote similar and one said they'd quote less so that didn't help.



We turned them down which was difficult as they were there and ready to work on it - but we all felt a bit over a barrel with it. Landlord downstairs came up with a guy he's worked with and I found another couple of companies to come round tomorrow and Thursday. They seem OK with using the skylights.



Had tried some lunch as I'd suddenly felt hungry after all the stress and felt fine for a while but as the afternoon wore on, my tummy got dodgy again so went without supper and just tried to rest - felt very achey and with, hopefully, just a touch of indigestion.



24 August 2021

Muswell Hill N10