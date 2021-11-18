Foxy plant pot

Bought at a nice crafts shop at Crate. Love this little foxy, might get some more. Seeing as we hardly see any outside anymore, just weeing Fernanda occasionally. Means the cats are having great times pooing everywhere. Give me foxes any day.



In the office today, though tired as I'd woken up and fretted for a while in the night. Managed to fix up an appointment for an assessment with WF talking therapies. Nice walk through the park and picked up toast from Papa Bruno's for breakfast.



Lots of meetings in the morning, but a quieter afternoon. Sorted out the lease renewal at lunchtime. Worked till 6, quite a few others still there when I left, a busy day desk-wise. And also paid the deposit for our Christmas meal, fingers crossed that's happening this year.



Sausage in pittas for supper with an enormous side salad.



Walthamstow E17