323 / 365
Fireworks
On the way to the chippie during my evening brisk walk - someone was having a big display in their back garden. Returned to watch Frozen II.
Dave found out that his colleague Julie was leaving after 16 years.
Tenants were wanting to know if I could put the bathroom fix in the contract. No I said.
19 November 2021
Walthamstow E17
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Album
365 2021
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th November 2021 7:55pm
night
blur
cars
fireworks
traffic
