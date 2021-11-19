Previous
Next
Fireworks by boxplayer
323 / 365

Fireworks

On the way to the chippie during my evening brisk walk - someone was having a big display in their back garden. Returned to watch Frozen II.

Dave found out that his colleague Julie was leaving after 16 years.

Tenants were wanting to know if I could put the bathroom fix in the contract. No I said.

19 November 2021
Walthamstow E17
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise