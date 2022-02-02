Taxis outside the Adelphi

A shot of the front of the theatre after the matinée showing of the Back to the Future musical.
Was supposed to be my last Waltham Forest Talking Therapies session this morning but she offered me one more so that's nice. Toasty brunch and a hot cross bun after before heading off to the West End for Back to the Future. Courtesy of another good work voucher from earlier last year.
Walked down through Covent Garden which seemed so goddam quiet. There was a street entertainer doing his thing with just two children watching him. And the usual string quartet playing Four Seasons down below to a handful of tables. A man with a card machine was walking around for donations, so I donated.
The Adelphi had gone to town with all sorts of themed bits. A huge gang of good-natured schoolchildren were sitting in our row and in our seats. Having turfed them out, another couple found they had to turf out another lot. Couldn't the teachers have organised it so that everyone was in the right seats?
Apart from a glitch that stopped the show in the first 30 seconds for about 10 minutes, it was bloody excellent. Followed the story more or less with added songs and dance routines. Funny, well acted and true to the spirit of the film, it was a real tonic.
Got money off our meal in Browns after as part of the same good work voucher. Busy at first with the pre-theatre crowd, it thinned out. Nice enough food - crab and calamari to start, salmon salad and sea bass after them Dave had the chocolate trio and I a cheeseboard. Thanks boss.