Limpy in the wet garden

Limpy popped round for breakfast after the early morning heavy rain. She didn't get much - a bit of blue cheese which she promptly buried and wee'ed on.



How do Sundays disappear so quickly. Didn't get up too early - that didn't help but needed a bit of a rest after yesterday's exertions. Breakfast, cycle to the shops, cooking up a big River Cottage soup and it was already gone 3.



Late silly lunch of crumpets and Christmas cake talking about leave dates before I did some photo processing and uploading. Baked potatoes for supper.



Have managed to keep the worries at bay - but feel them encroaching what with the plumber due to start Tuesday.



6 February 2022

Walthamstow E17