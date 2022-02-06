Previous
Limpy in the wet garden by boxplayer
Limpy in the wet garden

Limpy popped round for breakfast after the early morning heavy rain. She didn't get much - a bit of blue cheese which she promptly buried and wee'ed on.

How do Sundays disappear so quickly. Didn't get up too early - that didn't help but needed a bit of a rest after yesterday's exertions. Breakfast, cycle to the shops, cooking up a big River Cottage soup and it was already gone 3.

Late silly lunch of crumpets and Christmas cake talking about leave dates before I did some photo processing and uploading. Baked potatoes for supper.

Have managed to keep the worries at bay - but feel them encroaching what with the plumber due to start Tuesday.

6 February 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Carole Sandford ace
Great close up capture!
February 6th, 2022  
