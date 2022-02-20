Nautical but nice

The theme for our fancy dress shindig postponed from its traditional date over New Year - too much omicron knocking about then. Bottom, me as Mrs Smegma, terror of a seaside landlady from Bill Bryson's Notes from a Small Island, and Dave as Matthew Webb, Victiorian Channel swimmer. Together with a bit of ocean pollution and a ship's figurehead. Later we had a pirate interlude (apologies to the authentic pirates that frequent this site).
Having put off our trip to Nottingham from yesterday I was bolt awake at 4.30 and couldn't get back to sleep. Set off after our porridge and lateral flows for a straightforward drive up other than Dave needing the loo twice, and some seriously heavy rain. Visibility very bad but L and P had snow on their drive up.
When everyone else had arrived and we'd cooed over how grown-up S had got had pasta and prosecco for lunch as you do. A trip to Beeston after, still rainy and cold, and a rest before the evening japes.
As well as Mrs Smegma and the pirates, there was an appearance from Jaws complete with the theme tune and Dave donned a scallop bra and wig to come as a siren. I'm sure we saw Poseidon at one point too.
Ate far too much of the yummy lavish starter nibbles and a little bit less of the sea bass and dauphinoise potatoes. Was too tired to watch the Aardman pirates and scientists film after and left everyone to retire early.
3 good things
1. Friends not seen for a while. Obvs.
2. Rediscovering the fun of dressing up.
3. Shanties and songs of the sea on the playlist.