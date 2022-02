Nautical but nice

The theme for our fancy dress shindig postponed from its traditional date over New Year - too much omicron knocking about then. Bottom, me as Mrs Smegma, terror of a seaside landlady from Bill Bryson's Notes from a Small Island, and Dave as Matthew Webb, Victiorian Channel swimmer. Together with a bit of ocean pollution and a ship's figurehead. Later we had a pirate interlude (apologies to the authentic pirates that frequent this site).Having put off our trip to Nottingham from yesterday I was bolt awake at 4.30 and couldn't get back to sleep. Set off after our porridge and lateral flows for a straightforward drive up other than Dave needing the loo twice, and some seriously heavy rain. Visibility very bad but L and P had snow on their drive up.When everyone else had arrived and we'd cooed over how grown-up S had got had pasta and prosecco for lunch as you do. A trip to Beeston after, still rainy and cold, and a rest before the evening japes.As well as Mrs Smegma and the pirates, there was an appearance from Jaws complete with the theme tune and Dave donned a scallop bra and wig to come as a siren. I'm sure we saw Poseidon at one point too.Ate far too much of the yummy lavish starter nibbles and a little bit less of the sea bass and dauphinoise potatoes. Was too tired to watch the Aardman pirates and scientists film after and left everyone to retire early.3 good things1. Friends not seen for a while. Obvs.2. Rediscovering the fun of dressing up.3. Shanties and songs of the sea on the playlist.The Beekeeper of Beeston https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-02-19 19 February 2022Beeston, Notts