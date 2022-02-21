Fish plate

A lovely melamine side plate - a belated Christmas present from Sophie.
Well the day didn't start off very auspiciously. I was still in bed when Anna (our hostess who've we've been mingling with all weekend) whatsapped to say she'd tested positive. What a bummer. So she's now self isolating though not with any really horrid symptoms as yet. We tested (had planned to) as did Sophie. All negative... so far.
We sorted Anna out with breakfast, left outside her door (though feels a bit late to be being careful now) and Dave popped out and got her some veg from Sainsbury's. Storm Franklin (having been blowing all night and giving me strange dreams) was still gusting when we left for home. But all good and straightforward on the route back.
Bathroom news: there's a gap between the floor tiles now and the new sink unit, and one cracked. Waiting to hear what his suggested options are...
And Boris has announced an end to all restrictions because if course it's all over....
3 good things
1. Lovely presents from friends.
2. The storms seem to be abating.
3. We have been able to restock our chocolate supplies with several chocolatey presents.
Lovely plate btw, my fishing mad FIL would love that!