Trivial Pursuit on a rainy day. Dave won. But it was close.
No rush today as we only intended to do a short local walk along the river and cut across to a pub so I had a bath before a toasty breakfast. It has started rainy and it didn't really improve so we decided to abandon most of the walk and just walk up the mile-long track straight to the village pub.
First started a game of Trivial Pursuit and also Banagrams to while away the morning. Set off up the track with it still mizzling, having to jump up onto the muddy banks when cars came along. Found the Red Lion in the village centre for a nice typical pub lunch of scampi and chips, a veggie burger for Dave. I stole a bit of Dave's sticky toffee pudding. Very quiet on a weekday afternoon, but nice friendly staff.
Bought some logs from the general store to see us through and Dave carried them back on his shoulder. Finished off our games of Trivial Pursuit and Bananagrams and had a go at starting the jigsaw, but think will be tricky to finish it before we go so may abandon that.
The attack on Ukraine continues while the UN votes overwhelmingly to deplore the invasion and calls for am immediate withdrawal.
3 good things
1. Rediscovering the fun of games.
2. Radio 3, our soundtrack for our stay here.
3. Pub grub.