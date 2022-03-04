Snowdrops going over

Haven't managed to get any pics of snowdrops this year and now they're past their best. There are still a few clumps at Anglesey Abbey.
No lie-in this morning as we had to get washed and breakfasted, tidy up and pack our stuff away, strip the beds and empty the bins, and leave by 10am. A really mizzly day and in taking stuff to the car, managed to get wet boot marks all over the kitchen. Also made time to write in the logbook and arrange for the tenants to get their choice of paint in for Monday.
With the mizzly weather we were initially torn but decided to go to Anglesey Abbey as planned - the gardens smelling all nice and damp in the rain. Actually got in to the house for the first time having previously visited the gardens and popped in to use the café.
The last owner Lord Fairhaven bought the house in 1926 - he was filthy rich and collected art and antiques so there are lots of gorgeous things - paintings, tapestries, furniture, and the most enormous library of beautifully bound books. I was particularly entranced by the bathrooms - fitted out with all mod cons.
Planned to lunch at the café but there was a long queue for tables so we mooched and bought stuff in the shop and found the queue had more or less gone after, so snuck in for pasty and cheese jackets. Easy drive back after. Unpacked and rested. News from Ukraine still horrific.
3 good things
1. A lovely calming Landmark Trust stay - and we can look forward to another with friends to celebrate Dave's 60th in April.
2. Dave's life membership of the National Trust (bought for him by his mum for his 18th birthday - you can imagine how thrilled he was at the time...not) - it's about £15 to get in to Anglesey Abbey.
3. The Pentagon has set up a hotline with the Russian ministry of defence. We wouldn't want any misunderstandings now would we...?
Sounds a lovely stay & will have done you good! Beautiful snowdrops!