Carpet of daffodils by boxplayer
69 / 365

Carpet of daffodils

More daffs in Green Park today - really coming out nicely.

Felt a bit better today having fallen asleep at some ridiculously early hour yesterday evening. Still a restless night. Work difficult with Ros and I picking up different aspects of the Ukraine work. Getting clearance is like getting blood out of a stone. Had to cancel my hair appointment as there was so much.

But did get to catch up with Grace after work at the Jugged Hare. She's having a tough time of it having recently split from her boyfriend. So nice to chat, drink beer and eat Fuller's pies.

3 good things
1. Office starting to feel positively normal - getting back to those heady days of never being able to get a meeting room and queuing in the canteen 😄
2. Being able to take the load off Ros by helping with some of the Ukraine work - she and boss have been bearing the brunt of it.
3. Jugged Hare a nice untrendy 'old man's pub' with proper beers and tasty pies.

10 March 2022
Green Park SW1
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
March 10th, 2022  
