Carpet of daffodils

More daffs in Green Park today - really coming out nicely.
Felt a bit better today having fallen asleep at some ridiculously early hour yesterday evening. Still a restless night. Work difficult with Ros and I picking up different aspects of the Ukraine work. Getting clearance is like getting blood out of a stone. Had to cancel my hair appointment as there was so much.
But did get to catch up with Grace after work at the Jugged Hare. She's having a tough time of it having recently split from her boyfriend. So nice to chat, drink beer and eat Fuller's pies.
3 good things
1. Office starting to feel positively normal - getting back to those heady days of never being able to get a meeting room and queuing in the canteen 😄
2. Being able to take the load off Ros by helping with some of the Ukraine work - she and boss have been bearing the brunt of it.
3. Jugged Hare a nice untrendy 'old man's pub' with proper beers and tasty pies.