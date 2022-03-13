Lesser celandine

Lots and lots of these on the marshes by the water channel. Got out again early for a cycle round the marshes. Less sunny today and there was the odd shower. Picked up cinnamon buns from the Coppermill Lane stall and a raisin Danish for F. He's quite low with the pupillage issues and also because of the fallout from the Abramovich sanctions affecting Chelsea FC.
Big halloumi fry-up when I got back before Dave drove mum home. I played solo Bananagrams and when Dave returned we had a go at the world map jigsaw and ate our warmed up cinnamon buns. Thought it might be useful to check out where Russia's invading next... joke.. hopefully... Somehow it ended up being more stressful than it should have been... we haven't quite worked out the optimum method of doing a jigsaw with adequate space, light, access to pieces.
After a period of quiet with no work calls since yesterday morning, have just been called. An update needed for around 7 or 8 this evening. Seems straightforward at this stage.
3 good things
1. The cinnamon buns from the marshes stall are enormous! And very moist and cinnamony inside.
2. Nice for mum to have a break to get away from the news she normally likes to watch a lot.
3. Holiday Affair with Robert Mitchum and Janet Leigh was excellent.