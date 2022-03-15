Previous
Tulip fever by boxplayer
74 / 365

They've planted lots of the beds in the park with lovely yellow tulips with rather odd open petals. All looking smashing anyway. Both off today so walked through here for a late breakfast in the park café - a very nice veggie fry-up. And sat outside in what turned out to be warm spring sunshine. Spent part of the afternoon sitting in the garden reading, it was so nice.

Dave though a bit fed up and irritable as there's more than the usual mismanagement rubbish going on at his work and budgets are being squeezed.

3 good things
1. First day warm enough to sit out in the garden and first ice cream of the year, a nice big Magnum.
2. Another good Pilates session, boss kind enough to cover my on-call while I did that.
3. An interesting combo of melon and avocado with our smoked salmon supper.

Park breakfast https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-03-15

15 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Judith Johnson
Just beautiful, love that tulip!
March 15th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful! We have a few like this. Ours close up at night & are open like this in the day.
March 15th, 2022  
