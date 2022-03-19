They're out in force now, this tree on the way to Pilates was laden down with the gorgeous, fleeting blooms.
A restless night, waking up brain all active mainly about work - fantasising about writing an email to the unit leader picking her up on her rudeness. Not on call anymore but still logged in to make sure Alex knew what he needed to do and that the clearance contact points were available. All good.
Cycled to Pilates to find a tough east European woman taking the class instead of our normal woman. Didn't take any prisoners - seriously intense and challenging moves. Had to adapt a lot of it for my unfit, inflexible body. Picked up vegan sausage rolls and an apple and cinnamon strudel from the park market.
Leftover lentil and carrot soup and sausage roll for lunch before an afternoon of getting stuff done: finances, setting up Dave's 60th birthday event and contacting sisters and nieces about Irish cottage timings. Feel quite exhausted now.
3 good things
1. Getting started on Dave's birthday plans - now if someone could give me an idea what to get him, that would be perfect!
2. The transitory gorgeousness of magnolia blossoms.
3. Gin in a tin - a lovely cardamom infused bevvie.