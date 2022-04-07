We spent an interesting evening

From the book I'm reading - excerpts from diaries kept by 5 very ordinary people just as the second world war ended and the couple of years after. Part of the Mass Observation project and totally enthralling.



George Taylor is a curmudgeonly accountant from Sheffield. Surely the inspiration for Disgusted of Tunbridge Wells, he's always taking massive umbrage about something usually involving 'modern' ways and behaviours. Here he's uncharacteristically chipper having spent 'an interesting evening watching milk bottles and jam jars being made.' You couldn't make it up.



Working from home again fielding ridiculous ping-pong emails out of my inbox as those with the say-so fought over clearance for some messaging.



Less new neighbours are doing over their garden - Dave was horrified by the shrubs and trees they've just taken out and discarded.



1. F's birthday today - think he liked the chocolates and Fat Bastard bottle of wine Dave got.

2. No problems with the flat PAT test, all appliances safe and healthy.

3. Nieces M and R have finally had their postponed graduation ceremonies. Sister sent some lovely pics.



Walthamstow E17