A grubby corner

On a path skirting the A406 from Woodford High Road back towards Waterworks roundabout. On my way back from cake hunting.
Half day so logged off just before one. Lunch and the last episode of series 5 of Lost. Chat with sister - she's not coming down for Dave's day out - worried about catching COVID before her college work is done.
Cycled to Woodford in search of a birthday cake from Waitrose or M&S, getting mildly lost in the subway under Waterworks roundabout. Found a big chocolate one in M&S and cycled back, the cake precariously hanging off the handle bars. The men doing next door's garden were all over the pavement front of the house, cement mixing and what not. I joked that they were using child labour, only to find out one of the youngsters was in fact 13. Sure that's not allowed.
3 good things
1. No COVID yet and we've packed our bags ready for an early start tomorrow - 5-mile walk with a pre-walk breakfast at 8 - who's idea was this Grand Day Out again?
2. Fish and chips for supper watching A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - good film.
3. An interesting new organic shop in South Woodford where Laura Ashley used to be.