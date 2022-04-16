Rock pools at Rottingdean

Low tide at Rottingdean beach. A peaceful interlude during a day of gentle mayhem on a family day out to the seaside. Felt almost like being in a sitcom where Uncle Albert gets lost on route to Clacton. Sister S had been keen to get mum out to the sea as she hasn't been in yonks so we'd decided on Easter Sat near Brighton as sister T and B were dogsitting in the area and E would also be able to join.
The long day started at 6.20 when my mobile buzzed me awake. Mum calling to say she was already at the bus stop even though we'd said leave at 7. She wanted me to check the buses as there was a road closed sign. As usual, her road was closed, and no buses were running. Sorted her out with an Uber.
From 7 onwards, the house was full of people running in and out of showers, grabbing last minute slices of toast, borrowing towels, gathering camp chairs and Cava, and generally being that clichéd herd of kittens. Still managed to get out at 8.30 which was pretty amazing - wanted to beat the predicted 'worst holiday traffic in the history of the universe ever'.
No traffic on the roads to speak of and we were all parked up in Rottingdean by 10.30. Headed to the beach, where we realised we'd left the proper camp chairs propped up in the kitchen. Cue mad rush up the hill to the seaside shop to buy another one so my mum could sit comfortably. Laid out the picnic rugs and set my mum up only to hurriedly move them when we realised the tide was still rising.
As sister S, R and N decided to brave the cold and rather stormy waves, Dave and I joined. Sister T decided against still with a bit of toothache. The water was very cold, but I'd have got used to that. It was just really wild and knocked me and Dave in, unbalanced as we were on the painful pebbles. Decided that was enough and came out for Cava on the beach while we dried off a bit.
Up to the White Horse for lunch on their superbly situated sea view terrace. Fantastic position, let down by terrible food delays. We were still waiting for some main courses 1.5 hours after ordering despite badgering the staff. No apologies, complementary compensation or sight of any managers. Food when it came was Ok pub grub. Mum squirrelled away some of her fish and chips in a doggy bag to take home.
Took it in turns after to have a look round the village, leaving mum to sit with the view. Sisters and co got hit with more delays at the Grange tea garden. I wandered up to the Kipling Gardens, very impressive.
Returned to the beach later to chill for a couple of hours in the warm sun. Got ice creams and sister S, N and R tried to swim, but low tide meant it was very shallow and mud flatty under foot. N's cousin Danny joined us to chill. I intercepted a work message about Comms not getting through to the on call number. Sorted in the end.
Sister T, B and E left before us and we then discovered E had left her wallet behind. Danny agreed to get it back to her as she lives in Brighton too. Drove back with no traffic probs, with the sun setting and the moon rising, dropping mum off. Back for nibbles and wine.
Too many good things to even start.
Sea view https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-04-16
16 April 2022
Rottingdean, Brighton