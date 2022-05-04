Previous
Arum lily after the rain by boxplayer
124 / 365

Arum lily after the rain

We missed the showers as we were in the cinema. Still felt a little deflated today. There had been talk of going on a day trip or walk today to celebrate my birthday as Dave was at work yesterday, but Dave not feeling great still so went to see The Secrets of Dumbledore instead. Have been fantasising about oysters or afternoon tea. Another time.

Irritatingly, the company I got mum's garment from can't offer an exchange as it's beyond their returns period, even though I pleaded mitigating circumstances. They said return it with a covering letter and maybe the returns department will consider it. But realised after that they don't do free returns - don't want to throw good money after bad.

3 good things
1. Went back to Zumba today.
2. After a year off last year, the jasmine is covered in blossoms - it smells amazing.
3. The smell of rain on warm tarmac.

4 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca ace
Beautiful lily. Sorry to read your disappointments though. Hope you get to celebrate soon and have some fun and your man feels better.
May 4th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous Arum Lily. I think your photo qualifies for a half and half.
May 4th, 2022  
