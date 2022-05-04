Arum lily after the rain

We missed the showers as we were in the cinema. Still felt a little deflated today. There had been talk of going on a day trip or walk today to celebrate my birthday as Dave was at work yesterday, but Dave not feeling great still so went to see The Secrets of Dumbledore instead. Have been fantasising about oysters or afternoon tea. Another time.



Irritatingly, the company I got mum's garment from can't offer an exchange as it's beyond their returns period, even though I pleaded mitigating circumstances. They said return it with a covering letter and maybe the returns department will consider it. But realised after that they don't do free returns - don't want to throw good money after bad.



3 good things

1. Went back to Zumba today.

2. After a year off last year, the jasmine is covered in blossoms - it smells amazing.

3. The smell of rain on warm tarmac.



