Can't remember what it was called, but it involved tequila, agave and chilli salt. Very nice at Basil and Grape in Croydon. After our unit awayday.
Fretful this morning as wasn't looking forward to a day of possible tedium away from the office when we have a big launch tomorrow - and only Alex in to get everything cleared and prepared. Told him to message if he needed to ask anything.
Awayday was in a tiny airless hot room, not a good start and a COVID super spreader event if ever there was one. But they did have nice breakfast pastries and tartlets - you can see where my priorities lie. Only got one message from Alex in the morning and I left briefly to call him and sort out his queries. A hurried lunch at Boxpark before a slightly more tedious afternoon session - far too many dry PowerPoint slides.
A quick drink in Basil and Grape with my other attendees - Boxpark being oddly closed for an event - but having treated my team mates to drinks, I had to run off, still being on call.
1. Grabbed a quick intro with the head of unit, hoping to make a good impression so that I can persuade her to sign off my member of staff's homeworking request.
2. Alex managing admirably on his own to get the launch content cleared and prepared.
3. Two for one tacos Tuesday at the Spot in Boxpark.