Previous
Next
Chilli salt by boxplayer
130 / 365

Chilli salt

Can't remember what it was called, but it involved tequila, agave and chilli salt. Very nice at Basil and Grape in Croydon. After our unit awayday.

Fretful this morning as wasn't looking forward to a day of possible tedium away from the office when we have a big launch tomorrow - and only Alex in to get everything cleared and prepared. Told him to message if he needed to ask anything.

Awayday was in a tiny airless hot room, not a good start and a COVID super spreader event if ever there was one. But they did have nice breakfast pastries and tartlets - you can see where my priorities lie. Only got one message from Alex in the morning and I left briefly to call him and sort out his queries. A hurried lunch at Boxpark before a slightly more tedious afternoon session - far too many dry PowerPoint slides.

A quick drink in Basil and Grape with my other attendees - Boxpark being oddly closed for an event - but having treated my team mates to drinks, I had to run off, still being on call.

1. Grabbed a quick intro with the head of unit, hoping to make a good impression so that I can persuade her to sign off my member of staff's homeworking request.
2. Alex managing admirably on his own to get the launch content cleared and prepared.
3. Two for one tacos Tuesday at the Spot in Boxpark.

Feed me tacos and tell me I'm pretty https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-05-10

10 May 2022
Croydon, Surrey
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That looks amazing! Nice focus choice
May 10th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Looks very enticing. I can't quite work out the lady in the background - is that all leg? Ha ha!
May 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Liking the sound of chilli salt. Breakfast parties and tartlets? Not a bad start to the day. The rest of the day doesn’t sound much fun.
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise