Friday night prosecco

Look I don't drink every night okay...? Fran joins us for Friday bubbly and snacks in the garden. Fish and chips later.



Didn't seem to be as sunny as I expected, and now in the garden, it's decidedly breezy. Worked from home having logged in early to sort out the restoration of the helpline information information. Team a little nonplussed by Boris's pronouncement about cutting civil service numbers.



Horrible news from a local cycling friend - he was cycling up from the marshes, where I often cycle, and was pushed off his bike by two thugs. He tried to hold on to it, but they made away with his Brompton. Wasn't late and there were people about. Arseholes.



3 good things

1. Dave's 60+ Oyster card arrived - ready for the weekend.

2. Not a good subject obvs, but well made - watching The Looming Tower about the lead-up to 9/11 and what looks very like serious failures in information sharing between the CIA and the FBI.

3. Cycling friend is obviously shocked and angry but not hurt badly.



13 May 2022

Walthamstow E17