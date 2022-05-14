Peony heaven

In one of the gorgeous old glasshouses at West Dean Gardens. The most stunning display and there were some in a bed outside also.
A perfect day all round. Weather was full sunny and warm all day - such a tonic. A full day with the alarm sounding at 6.30. Made our way to Victoria where we wondered why the concourse was full of men and a few women at the geekier end of the spectrum. There was a special chartered train for the last journey of a certain train model.
We found our train and Helen soon found us for the 1.5 hour trip to Chichester. S and T met us there and took us home for crumpets and tea cakes via the beautiful Bishop's Gardens full of gorgeous irises, columbine and other spring flowers. Lots of choices for our day out but Dave had been hankering after West Dean Gardens having been told by colleague Sharon that they were the best gardens she'd ever visited.
Not far with us crammed in the back seat to the gardens attached to the famous arts college that friends of ours often visit. Spent the whole afternoon there and it was stunning. Huge walled garden with vintage glasshouses - immaculate beds of vegetable planting, glasshouses full of exotic fruits and flowers and fruit trees planted among long grass full of wild flowers.
The wider grounds were equally impressive: a long pergola covered in ancient wisteria its stems wrapped around the columns (a wedding got in our way here), wooded pathways by streams with rocky picturesque bridges, a huge wood pile left for the insects and other wildlife, rustic huts and odd random white sculptures.
Walked a circular up the hill past ridiculously cute sheep and lambs (Dave tried unsuccessfully to reunite a separated mummy and lambkin) before returning to buy things in the shop and drive back. Scones with cream and jam plus 2 naughty gins before we returned to the station for the train home.
Bit of an entertaining fracas at Victoria with a Liverpool fan squaring up against a Chelsea fan. The former team won the FA cup on penalties or something. Home in time to catch the rather suggestive Spanish Eurovision entry and watch in increasing astonishment as the UK not only got actual real points but came close to winning. Ukraine won - not surprisingly - the best result. It might not help fight off the Russians but it put a smile on a lot of Ukrainian faces.