Fish in the library

Working from home and felt slightly uneasy this morning. Not sure if was because of my mum's sofa collection on Wednesday and worrying they wouldn't take it - or just random uneasiness.
3 good things
1. Cycled to Zumba this morning, and then again after work to the library - expected rain held off both times.
2. Saw brief glimpses of a blue tit and sparrow on the feeders and something's been at the mealworms.
3. Public libraries. A national treasure still - though how much longer anything so purely philanthropic can survive is anyone's guess. A librarian by trade, I really should use mine more often.